Odisha Gears Up for Shrabana Mela: Massive Security and Traffic Measures Implemented

Extensive security and traffic arrangements are underway across Odisha to ensure the safe passage of thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees visiting Shiva temples during Shrabana Mela. Police deployment is crucial to managing the large crowds and maintaining order during the religious observance in the holy month of Shravana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:43 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Shrabana Mela: Massive Security and Traffic Measures Implemented
Odisha Police has been making elaborate arrangements during religious congregations (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police's Central Range has rolled out comprehensive security and traffic plans to facilitate the Shrabana Mela (Bol Bom), as thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees are set to throng Shiva temples during the sacred month of Shravana. The meticulous arrangements are geared towards the Shravana Mondays falling on August 3, 10, 17, and the anticipated 24.

In strategic locations such as rivers, major routes, and prominent temples in Puri district, including Shree Loknath Dev Temple and Jodalinga Shiv Temple, heavy police deployment is visible. Officers ranging from Additional SPs to Constables, supported by platoons and Home Guards, are on duty to manage crowds and regulate traffic across National Highways and riverine crossings.

Special security strategies have been adopted in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Khordha districts to manage expected surges of devotees. Coordination with temple authorities and local administrations is paramount, with a strong emphasis on crowd control and ensuring safe passage, particularly during river crossings. The police have called for public cooperation to ensure the event remains serene and organized.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

India
3
Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

India
4
RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026