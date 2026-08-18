Odisha Gears Up for Shrabana Mela: Massive Security and Traffic Measures Implemented

The Odisha Police's Central Range has rolled out comprehensive security and traffic plans to facilitate the Shrabana Mela (Bol Bom), as thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees are set to throng Shiva temples during the sacred month of Shravana. The meticulous arrangements are geared towards the Shravana Mondays falling on August 3, 10, 17, and the anticipated 24.

In strategic locations such as rivers, major routes, and prominent temples in Puri district, including Shree Loknath Dev Temple and Jodalinga Shiv Temple, heavy police deployment is visible. Officers ranging from Additional SPs to Constables, supported by platoons and Home Guards, are on duty to manage crowds and regulate traffic across National Highways and riverine crossings.

Special security strategies have been adopted in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Khordha districts to manage expected surges of devotees. Coordination with temple authorities and local administrations is paramount, with a strong emphasis on crowd control and ensuring safe passage, particularly during river crossings. The police have called for public cooperation to ensure the event remains serene and organized.