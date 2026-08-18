Torrential Rain Shuts Schools in Prayagraj Amid Orange Alert

All schools in Prayagraj will close on August 18 due to heavy rain and waterlogging. Authorities prioritize safety with a 'rainy day' holiday for all educational institutions. The IMD issues an Orange Alert for UP, warning of intense rainfall due to monsoon activity, posing risks to transportation and crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST
Torrential Rain Shuts Schools in Prayagraj Amid Orange Alert
Representative Image (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In response to torrential rains, authorities in Prayagraj have declared a 'rainy day' holiday on Tuesday, August 18, shuttering schools across the city. This decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid severe waterlogging that has paralyzed parts of the city, affecting road traffic and daily commuting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 17 to 23. The heightened monsoon activity, attributed to multiple cyclonic circulations and a developing depression over the Bay of Bengal, threatens to exacerbate the state's existing seasonal rainfall deficit.

With potential hazards such as waterlogged areas, slippery roads, and increased river levels, citizens are advised to exercise caution. Farmers are instructed to manage field drainage to prevent crop damage, particularly for sugarcane and pulses, while delaying agricultural treatments. The public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay informed of further weather updates.

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