Nicotine Pouches: The Future of Tobacco Beyond Cigarettes?

Fast-growing nicotine pouches are becoming a crucial strategy for Big Tobacco as cigarette sales decline. Brands like Philip Morris' Zyn and BAT's Velo seek wider acceptance globally, but challenges include persuading smokers in non-traditional markets and addressing regulatory scrutiny over youth usage and marketing techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:30 IST
Nicotine Pouches: The Future of Tobacco Beyond Cigarettes?
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Fast-growing nicotine pouches are emerging as a vital element in Big Tobacco's strategy for a future without cigarettes, with significant growth potential, lucrative margins, and currently, fewer regulations compared to other smoking alternatives.

Increased attention from investors focuses on whether brands such as Philip Morris International's Zyn and British American Tobacco's Velo can extend their success beyond Scandinavia and the United States to become a new profit driver as cigarette sales wane. The industry faces challenges like convincing smokers in non-traditional oral nicotine markets and managing potential regulatory changes.

Despite these challenges, BAT has reported rising demand for pouches in locations including Britain and Poland, with significant volume growth in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Industry forecasts suggest pouch revenue will surpass vapes by 2030, highlighting their potential as a significant growth engine beyond cigarettes.

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