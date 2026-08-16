Lala's Fury: Hawaii Braces for Hurricane Impact

Hurricane Lala has intensified from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, bearing down on Hawaii's Big Island with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to U.S. weather officials.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds of up to 41 mph and gusts reaching 64 mph near South Point. As Lala approached, authorities swiftly took action by closing Hilo International Airport and preparing to shut Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at 2 p.m. HST.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation closed commercial ports on Hawaii Island, Maui County, and Kaua'i due to warnings from the National Weather Service about dangerous surf and localized flooding. Residents are urged to remain cautious as heavy rain and strong winds continue.