Air Marshal Advocates for Cutting-Edge Warfare Strategy Shift

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, highlighted the critical role of information dominance and rapid decision-making in modern warfare. Addressing a seminar, he emphasized the necessity of a common digital infrastructure and called for problem-focused solutions over system-centric approaches to excel in multi-domain operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:23 IST
Air Marshal Advocates for Cutting-Edge Warfare Strategy Shift
Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 'Surveillance, C4I2 & Electro-Optics' seminar organized in collaboration with the Indian Military Review, Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, outlined the evolving nature of warfare. He stressed the imperatives of information superiority and network-centric operations, urging military strategists to reduce the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) loop in the face of emerging threats.

Air Marshal Singh stressed that while weaponry and platforms remain essential, the modern battlespace is increasingly defined by the ability to process real-time information and make rapid decisions. He advocated for an integrated digital platform across the armed forces, calling for self-reliance in communication systems and interoperability as essential design principles.

Emphasizing a paradigm shift from a system-centric mindset, Air Marshal Singh urged military planners to focus on identifying operational challenges before seeking technological solutions. Acknowledging his recently assumed role, he paid homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial and noted his extensive experience with over 3,500 hours of flying as a decorated pilot.

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