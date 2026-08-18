Air Marshal Advocates for Cutting-Edge Warfare Strategy Shift

In a compelling address at the 'Surveillance, C4I2 & Electro-Optics' seminar organized in collaboration with the Indian Military Review, Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, outlined the evolving nature of warfare. He stressed the imperatives of information superiority and network-centric operations, urging military strategists to reduce the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) loop in the face of emerging threats.

Air Marshal Singh stressed that while weaponry and platforms remain essential, the modern battlespace is increasingly defined by the ability to process real-time information and make rapid decisions. He advocated for an integrated digital platform across the armed forces, calling for self-reliance in communication systems and interoperability as essential design principles.

Emphasizing a paradigm shift from a system-centric mindset, Air Marshal Singh urged military planners to focus on identifying operational challenges before seeking technological solutions. Acknowledging his recently assumed role, he paid homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial and noted his extensive experience with over 3,500 hours of flying as a decorated pilot.