Indian Pilots Push for Enhanced Psychoactive Testing Framework

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has officially approached the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to introduce oral-fluid testing as part of the existing psychoactive-substance testing framework for pilots. As Indian aviation scales up, additional testing methods are deemed necessary to enhance capacity and minimize operational disruptions.

Currently, the DGCA mandates random urine-based tests covering at least 10% of applicable personnel annually. Although the urine-testing system is well-established, the FIP suggests that oral-fluid collection offers significant advantages by being more straightforward, directly observable, and feasible near the workplace.

The FIP argues that oral-fluid collection could reduce the workload by up to 66.7% as it potentially takes only 15 minutes compared to 45 minutes for urine tests. Their proposed 'risk-based hybrid model' would apply oral-fluid testing for high-volume, random screenings at airports, while urine testing would remain for specific medical assessments and longer detection windows.

The federation recommends increasing the annual random testing coverage to at least 25% of pilots to ensure effective deterrence. They stress that oral-fluid testing should complement, rather than replace, existing methods. Detection should lead to confirmatory tests, a medical review, and regulatory determination.

The FIP urges a 12-month pilot program for testing this method's effectiveness and a mandatory 'Pilot Psychoactive-Substance and Medication Awareness Programme' to teach pilots about medication impacts on flight safety and test results.

The proposal aligns with international precedents, drawing from frameworks in Australia, the US, and the UAE. The measures aim to boost the safety framework's efficiency and scalability without compromising its integrity, especially after the recent Air India AI2379 incident.