Imran Khan: From Prime Minister to Legal Battles

In a dramatic legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has instructed authorities to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital, citing concerns about his deteriorating health while under custody. Khan, who lost power in 2022, has faced a multitude of legal battles ever since.

Among the most pressing charges are allegations of corruption, involving valuable state gifts and a notable land bribery case linked to the Al-Qadir Trust. Additionally, Khan has been embroiled in the state secrets case and the controversial Toshakhana case, all of which he vehemently denies.

Despite these accusations, many of his sentences have been overturned, while others remain in appeal. His situation remains fluid, especially in light of ongoing anti-terrorism charges related to his supporters' violent acts against state apparatus.