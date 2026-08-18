Imran Khan: From Prime Minister to Legal Battles

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan, former Prime Minister, to be moved from jail to a hospital due to health concerns. Khan faces numerous legal challenges, including corruption and unlawful marriage charges. He continues to deny wrongdoing, and many of his cases have been suspended or overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:18 IST
Imran Khan: From Prime Minister to Legal Battles
Imran Khan

In a dramatic legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has instructed authorities to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital, citing concerns about his deteriorating health while under custody. Khan, who lost power in 2022, has faced a multitude of legal battles ever since.

Among the most pressing charges are allegations of corruption, involving valuable state gifts and a notable land bribery case linked to the Al-Qadir Trust. Additionally, Khan has been embroiled in the state secrets case and the controversial Toshakhana case, all of which he vehemently denies.

Despite these accusations, many of his sentences have been overturned, while others remain in appeal. His situation remains fluid, especially in light of ongoing anti-terrorism charges related to his supporters' violent acts against state apparatus.

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