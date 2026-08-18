Sachin Chamaria: Elevating Indian Boccia to New Heights

In a stunning display of skill and perseverance, Indian para athlete Sachin Chamaria added to his impressive record by securing a silver medal in the BC3 Pairs and a bronze in the BC3 Individual events at the Cairo 2026 World Boccia Challenger. Sachin's partner in the pairs event was Sarita Dwivedi, and together they competed fiercely against a strong international contingent. As part of the official World Boccia ranking circuit, the challenging tournament contributes to Sachin's rising world ranking and his growing reputation globally.

Cairo has held a special place in Sachin's career, having achieved significant milestones there. In 2024, he became the first Indian male BC3 player to win an international silver medal at a World Boccia Challenger in the city and later secured the gold in Bahrain. "I carry the aspirations of my supporters with pride each time I wear the India jersey," Chamaria reflected. He expressed gratitude towards the Boccia Sports Federation of India, underscoring the importance of these victories in promoting Boccia among India's disabled athletes.

Looking ahead, Sachin's next major task will be the 2026 World Boccia Championships in Seoul. Qualifying for the championships marks a historic moment for him and Indian Boccia. As a BC3 classification player, he utilizes an assistive ramp and collaborates with a sport assistant to overcome his physical challenges, demonstrating the precision and strategic depth required in this Paralympic sport.