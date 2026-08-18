Unmasking the 'Boss Scam': Cybercrime Network Stretched Across Borders

In a striking revelation, Ahmedabad's Commissioner of Police, Anupam Singh Gehlot, disclosed details of the intricate 'Boss Scam' cybercrime operation. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot outlined how the scam facilitated illegal operations across international borders, with connections to Pakistan and China.

Thus far, two individuals have been arrested in West Bengal, as authorities continue their extensive probe into the network's operations. The commissioner explained that the syndicate specialized in buying SIM cards to aid cybercrimes abroad, using them to enable fraudulent transactions through Pakistani call centers leveraging Chinese malware.

With 251 complaints filed nationally, this scam's vast scope is underscored by the 4,500 SIM cards seized. The criminal ring reportedly delivered 21,000 OTPs, charging ₹100 each. As police disrupt their digital infrastructure, citizens are urged to steer clear of uncertified links to avoid becoming victims themselves.