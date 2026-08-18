Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer for Imran Khan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the transfer of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital from jail, addressing health concerns expressed by his party and family. Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, will receive medical treatment at Shifa International Hospital as ordered by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:17 IST
Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer for Imran Khan
Imran Khan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan be transferred from jail to a hospital, addressing longstanding health concerns voiced by his party and family. The cricket icon turned politician, aged 73, has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi since August 2023.

Khan's legal representatives indicated he suffered significant vision loss in one eye during his imprisonment. Justice Shahid Waheed, leading a three-judge bench, emphasized the prisoner's health and safety in issuing the order.

The transfer to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad should occur within 48 hours, as stated by Khan's spokesperson. A specialized medical panel will oversee his treatment. Khan's PTI party demands immediate adherence to the court's directives.

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