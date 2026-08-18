Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Following a stellar Player of the Match performance, Lucknow Falcons fast bowler Abhinandan Singh shared insights into the transformative impact of his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, particularly under the guidance of Virat Kohli. Singh was instrumental in the Falcons' thrilling three-wicket win against the Noida Kings in the UPT20 League on Monday, showcasing exceptional match figures of 4/30. He credits his recent advancement to the nurturing environment at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as announced in a press release from Lucknow Falcons.

Abhinandan, who joined RCB before the 2025 season, has been part of the squad's back-to-back IPL title triumphs in 2025 and 2026, marking his tournament debut in 2026. The young pacer emphasized the impact of competing alongside international icons, particularly highlighting motivational talks with Kohli that significantly shaped his work ethic and attitude. 'Virat bhaiya really motivated me with insights on how I could better myself,' Singh revealed.

Under the guidance of experienced RCB coaches and benefiting from interactions with elite international players like Josh Hazlewood, Singh's discipline and perspective on cricket were profoundly impacted. His collaboration with veteran Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar at RCB has seamlessly transitioned into an effective partnership in the UP T20 League, where he thrives under Kumar's leadership for Lucknow Falcons. Singh reflected on his disciplined approach against Noida Kings, demonstrating maturity and preparedness. 'I'm very happy with my performance today,' he stated, noting his readiness and simplicity of approach coming off a season marred by injury and recent IPL play. (ANI)