India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India is contemplating solutions to address surging sugar prices by considering limited imports and stock curbs, aligning with the festive season when demand peaks. This marks a potential shift in policy as the country seeks to stabilize domestic markets, impacting global sugar prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:06 IST
India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season
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India is exploring various measures to stabilize sugar supplies and curb escalating prices, including limited duty-free imports and restrictions on bulk trader stocks. This move may include foreign shipments for the first time in nearly a decade.

The decision could bolster benchmark prices in London and New York while aiding New Delhi in managing domestic costs during the high-demand festival season from August to November.

Amid sufficient supplies projected until the new harvest, the government is also considering curbing the sugarcane-to-ethanol conversion to increase sugar output and potentially asking mills to import 1 million tons of sugar before October's end.

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