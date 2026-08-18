India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India is exploring various measures to stabilize sugar supplies and curb escalating prices, including limited duty-free imports and restrictions on bulk trader stocks. This move may include foreign shipments for the first time in nearly a decade.

The decision could bolster benchmark prices in London and New York while aiding New Delhi in managing domestic costs during the high-demand festival season from August to November.

Amid sufficient supplies projected until the new harvest, the government is also considering curbing the sugarcane-to-ethanol conversion to increase sugar output and potentially asking mills to import 1 million tons of sugar before October's end.