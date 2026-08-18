Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Despite escalating challenges, WHO officials insist that controlling the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is still achievable with adequate resources.

Currently, the outbreak stands as Congo's worst, claiming at least 2,325 lives amidst a backdrop of delayed detection, armed conflict, and a paucity of vaccines. The global health agency has gathered only about 60% of the $115 million necessary for its response.

Officials warn that the situation remains dire, with a significant portion of new cases having no known link to existing patients, suggesting unchecked virus transmission.