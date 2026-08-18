Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

A fatal road accident in Bavdhan on April 17 claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. The boy was on a two-wheeler with his father and sister when a truck hit them. The police have taken the truck driver into custody for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident
Representative image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident on April 17, a 10-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a road accident in Bavdhan, Pune. The child was riding on a two-wheeler with his father and sister when they were struck by a truck approaching from behind.

According to initial reports, the boy's father, Sandeep Patoale, was taking his children to their respective classes when the accident occurred at the VTV Circle, a notorious merging point for traffic. The impact caused the family to fall off their two-wheeler, fatally injuring the young boy, while the father and daughter sustained non-fatal injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar of Bavdhan Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered. The truck driver has been apprehended, and an investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances leading to this tragic event.

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Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

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