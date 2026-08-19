Apollo Hospitals Revolutionizes Healthcare with 'Always Open. Always Here.' Initiative

Apollo Hospitals launches a pioneering initiative, 'Always Open. Always Here.', ensuring access to routine and preventive healthcare services throughout the week, including Sundays. This move aims to overcome barriers faced by busy individuals and highlights the growing burden of lifestyle diseases in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:36 IST
Apollo Hospitals Revolutionizes Healthcare with 'Always Open. Always Here.' Initiative
Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy during lauch of 'Always Open. Always Here.' (Photo/Apollo Hospitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, 'Always Open. Always Here.', which promises to provide routine and elective healthcare services every day of the week, including Sundays. The initiative seeks to address challenges faced by working Indians, making healthcare more accessible and timely for all.

Busy schedules and weekday commitments often prevent many Indians from seeking timely healthcare. Apollo's 2026 Health of the Nation Report highlights the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. A significant portion of the population suffers from undiagnosed chronic conditions, emphasizing the need for a more proactive healthcare approach.

'Always Open. Always Here.' aims to fill this gap by extending healthcare services throughout the week. Dr Prathap C Reddy, Apollo's Founder & Chairman, believes this move is a step towards protecting health and preventing disease. He stresses that making healthcare consistently available mirrors the dedication of Apollo's healthcare professionals to service above self.

TRENDING

1
Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

India
2
Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Global
3
Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concerns

Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concer...

Global
4
Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026