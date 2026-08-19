Apollo Hospitals Revolutionizes Healthcare with 'Always Open. Always Here.' Initiative

Apollo Hospitals has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, 'Always Open. Always Here.', which promises to provide routine and elective healthcare services every day of the week, including Sundays. The initiative seeks to address challenges faced by working Indians, making healthcare more accessible and timely for all.

Busy schedules and weekday commitments often prevent many Indians from seeking timely healthcare. Apollo's 2026 Health of the Nation Report highlights the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. A significant portion of the population suffers from undiagnosed chronic conditions, emphasizing the need for a more proactive healthcare approach.

'Always Open. Always Here.' aims to fill this gap by extending healthcare services throughout the week. Dr Prathap C Reddy, Apollo's Founder & Chairman, believes this move is a step towards protecting health and preventing disease. He stresses that making healthcare consistently available mirrors the dedication of Apollo's healthcare professionals to service above self.