Genetic Legacy: South Asian Heart Health and a Nationwide Diabetes Initiative

Dr. Prathap C Reddy highlights the historical and genetic factors contributing to heart issues among South Asians, while Sangita Reddy emphasizes the need for holistic healthcare. Additionally, Union Minister Jitendra Singh urges prioritization of diabetes prevention, launching new initiatives to combat the issue in rural India through digital resources and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:33 IST
Genetic Legacy: South Asian Heart Health and a Nationwide Diabetes Initiative
Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, Prathap C Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, discusses the historical and genetic roots behind increasing cardiac issues among young South Asians, highlighting how an ancestral famine has left this population more vulnerable to heart attacks.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, underscores the need for a comprehensive healthcare approach. She advocates for universal healthcare access and the integration of advanced technology, such as AI, to create a robust framework addressing health concerns beyond mere pricing.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stresses making diabetes prevention a national priority. At a recent event by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, Singh introduced initiatives to improve diabetes management in rural communities through technology and community-led efforts, aiming to ensure health advancements reach every citizen.

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