Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: A Storm of Allegations and Political Tensions

The political landscape is heating up as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses allegations from the Samajwadi Party regarding donation embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Rijiju confirmed the government's willingness to discuss pressing issues, but emphasized that not all topics can be addressed simultaneously.

Amid a growing scandal, the Opposition, including the Congress and SP, has been vocal in demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament. Earlier remarks by the SP chief alleged connections between those implicated in the case and the ruling BJP, raising the stakes in this political confrontation.

In recent developments, eight individuals have been arrested, accused of conspiring to misappropriate temple donations. The FIR highlights systematic theft and mismanagement by temple and bank staff. As investigations proceed, the incident has fueled calls for greater accountability, intensifying the discord between the BJP and the Opposition.