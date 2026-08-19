Rajdhani Express Halted for Elephant Crossing in Assam: A Heartwarming Wildlife Rescue

In a remarkable display of coordination and wildlife conservation, the Rajdhani Express was temporarily halted in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday morning. This intervention allowed a herd of elephants to safely cross the railway tracks, averting a potentially tragic incident.

Forest officials, along with the Northeast Frontier Railway staff, were applauded for their swift and vigilant response. The train was approaching the Hawaipur area when the forest staff spotted the elephants near the tracks. Their alert actions, together with the loco-pilot's quick response and coordination with the Lumding Railway Control Room, ensured the safe passage of the herd.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Barua shared a heartwarming video of the incident on social media, praising the efforts of all involved. 'An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by,' Barua noted, underscoring the vital role of dedicated forest personnel in protecting wildlife.