Karnataka's CM D.K. Shivakumar Pays Tribute to Former BJP Minister B.C. Nagesh

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday honored the memory of B.C. Nagesh, a former BJP minister who passed away at 67. In a remarkable gesture, Shivakumar visited the BJP state headquarters to pay respects and praised Nagesh for his integrity and outstanding contributions as an Education Minister.

Shivakumar emphasized Nagesh's efforts in instilling discipline and organization within Karnataka's education sector. He stated that Nagesh played a crucial role in developing educational policies and that the government will ensure full honors are bestowed upon him. The chief minister expressed deep sympathy for Nagesh's family, acknowledging the loss felt by both his family and the party.

B.C. Nagesh, who served as the Minister for School Education and Literacy, passed away after a brief illness. BJP leaders, dignitaries, and officials gathered at the party office in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar also expressed sorrow, acknowledging Nagesh's lasting contributions to the BJP and public service.