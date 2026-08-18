Tensions Rise Over Alleged Shooting in Karnataka's Wildlife Sanctuary

In a developing controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has pushed back against criticisms from Tamil Nadu leadership following the deaths of three Tamil-origin men in Chamarajanagar. The incident occurred during an alleged anti-poaching operation by Karnataka's Forest Department on August 15 in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

This incident has sparked political tensions, with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay and others calling for a thorough investigation, possibly by the CBI. In response, Shivakumar has emphasized the importance of states managing their own affairs without external interference, stating that a magistrate-led investigation is already underway.

The Karnataka government asserts that the victims were shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers. Local witnesses and political leaders from both states have presented conflicting accounts of the event, intensifying calls for a detailed inquiry. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister has condemned the deaths and urged a comprehensive examination into the incident.