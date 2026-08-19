NHRC Probes Independence Day Celebrations Lapses in Punjab Schools
The National Human Rights Commission of India has launched an investigation into the lack of Independence Day celebrations in government schools across Punjab. The focus is on rural, remote, and border areas where such observances were reportedly neglected. The Punjab Government faces demands for detailed reports and explanations.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, led by Priyank Kanoongo, has initiated an inquiry into complaints regarding the absence of Independence Day celebrations in several government schools in Punjab.
Emphasizing the educational and cultural importance of national celebrations, the NHRC highlights concerns that students in rural, remote, and border regions may have been deprived of participating in such patriotic events, potentially affecting their educational and national engagement.
With instructions to the Punjab Government to detail compliance across various state areas, the NHRC seeks to identify disparities and ensure equal opportunities for children in all regions, requesting explanations for any non-compliance and the nation's Ministry of Education's involvement for overarching accountability.
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