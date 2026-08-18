NTA Revamps Examination Team: 600 Experts Replaced for Improved Transparency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has overhauled its examination team, replacing 600 experts to boost transparency and accountability. With new offices at Minto Road, the NTA plans to introduce a four-tier question paper checking system and strengthen security arrangements, directed by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:21 IST
NTA Revamps Examination Team: 600 Experts Replaced for Improved Transparency
Representative Image (Photo/X/@EduMinOfIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant overhaul aimed at enhancing transparency, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has replaced 600 of its examination experts, sources revealed to ANI on Tuesday. This move is part of a broader effort to boost accountability within the agency.

The Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi, has issued directives to ensure robust security and infrastructure for examination conduct. The Ministry disclosed in a social media post that under the Minister's guidance, the NTA Director General explained the restructuring actions undertaken by the agency, including the onboarding of new experts.

To further strengthen examination scrutiny, a four-tier question paper checking mechanism will be implemented, involving the induction of 20-25 officials in the coming weeks. The NTA's new headquarters will be based at Minto Road, with reinforced security measures including the deployment of CISF teams. A recent meeting highlighted the steps being undertaken as the agency prepares for comprehensive reforms following several challenges.

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