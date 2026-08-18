Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Industrial Alliances at Investment Meet 2026

The 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026' in New Delhi is set to enhance industrial ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will oversee discussions on investment prospects with Japanese industry leaders. Key projects, including the development of Japan City in YEIDA, and potential job creation mark the event's highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Industrial Alliances at Investment Meet 2026
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move to strengthen industrial relationships, Uttar Pradesh is hosting the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026' in New Delhi, aiming to bolster investment connections with Japan. The high-profile event, taking place at Taj Palace, will see Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engage with senior government representatives and Japanese business tycoons.

Over the course of the five-day event beginning August 19, more than 200 influential figures from Japan, including CEOs, industrialists, and policymakers, are expected to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki leads the Japanese delegation, which will engage in strategic dialogues about investment opportunities and government policies.

The inaugural session on Wednesday sets the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoring Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. The roundtable discussion will concentrate on future industrial prospects, highlighting sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. Landmark projects and potential job creation in Uttar Pradesh will further the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

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