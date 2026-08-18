Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Industrial Alliances at Investment Meet 2026

In a significant move to strengthen industrial relationships, Uttar Pradesh is hosting the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026' in New Delhi, aiming to bolster investment connections with Japan. The high-profile event, taking place at Taj Palace, will see Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engage with senior government representatives and Japanese business tycoons.

Over the course of the five-day event beginning August 19, more than 200 influential figures from Japan, including CEOs, industrialists, and policymakers, are expected to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki leads the Japanese delegation, which will engage in strategic dialogues about investment opportunities and government policies.

The inaugural session on Wednesday sets the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoring Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. The roundtable discussion will concentrate on future industrial prospects, highlighting sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. Landmark projects and potential job creation in Uttar Pradesh will further the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.