India-Japan Economic Bonds Strengthened by Major Delegation

A significant delegation of over 200 Indian industrialists and investors is visiting Japan to boost investment ties and drive manufacturing and job creation in Uttar Pradesh. Led by Minister Piyush Goyal, the group aims to engage with Japanese industries, enhancing the economic partnership between India and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:21 IST
India-Japan Economic Bonds Strengthened by Major Delegation
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of more than 200 Indian industrialists and investors is set to enhance economic ties with Japan, focusing on boosting manufacturing and job creation in Uttar Pradesh. The move is spearheaded by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who addressed the media during the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026.

Highlighting the potential impact, Goyal expressed optimism about the visit's outcomes, noting the delegation's interaction with Japanese industry associations, chambers of commerce, investors, and bankers. This initiative aims to reinforce India-Japan relations and secure significant investment flows into India.

Goyal commended Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure and investment policies, positioning the state as an attractive destination for Japanese investors. Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki emphasized the importance of private sector cooperation, paving the way for concrete partnerships between the two nations.

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