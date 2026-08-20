Drone Debris Sparks Fire at Russian Black Sea Port
Debris from a drone fell on an enterprise in the Russian village of Volna, located at the Black Sea port of Taman. Authorities reported the incident caused a fire, which was swiftly extinguished, with no casualties. Taman has regularly been a target for Ukrainian drones.
Authorities reported Thursday that debris from a drone had fallen on an enterprise in Volna, a village housing the Black Sea port of Taman.
The incident resulted in a fire, which was quickly extinguished, without any casualties.
Taman, a hub for oil products, grain, and coal, has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian drones.