Drone Debris Sparks Fire at Russian Black Sea Port

Debris from a drone fell on an enterprise in the Russian village of Volna, located at the Black Sea port of Taman. Authorities reported the incident caused a fire, which was swiftly extinguished, with no casualties. Taman has regularly been a target for Ukrainian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:53 IST
Drone Debris Sparks Fire at Russian Black Sea Port
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Authorities reported Thursday that debris from a drone had fallen on an enterprise in Volna, a village housing the Black Sea port of Taman.

The incident resulted in a fire, which was quickly extinguished, without any casualties.

Taman, a hub for oil products, grain, and coal, has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian drones.

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