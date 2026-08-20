Rajasthan Congress Leaders Rally Against Entry Restrictions in Schools

In an assertive demonstration against new regulations from the Rajasthan Education Department, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, along with Congress MLAs and senior party members, gathered at the Anandilal Poddar School for the Deaf and Mute in Jaipur on Thursday. The directive in question mandates prior permission for entry and bans photography and videography within government schools. According to the Congress party, this policy unjustly restricts their ability to inspect state-run educational facilities.

The protest was met with a substantial police presence, stationed to enforce the Education Department's directive and maintain order. Access to the school's grounds was denied to Congress leaders, focusing attention on the Anandilal Poddar School—a pivotal institution in Jaipur catering to students with speech and hearing impairments. The blockade underscored the opposition's disapproval of the government's broader educational strategies.

The Education Department defends the new rules, asserting they are essential for safeguarding school environments and ensuring all activities are officially sanctioned. In contrast, Congress leaders argue these regulations obstruct necessary public supervision and limit access to essential public institutions, igniting a debate over transparency and oversight in educational governance. (ANI)