Karnataka CM Advocates for Fair Treatment of Southern States at Southern Zonal Council Meeting
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called for fiscal equity and political voice for southern states at the Southern Zonal Council meeting. Highlighting Karnataka's economic contributions, he demanded a fair share of national resources and political representation while stressing cooperative federalism to address regional issues.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar advocated for greater fiscal and political parity for southern states. Emphasizing the region's substantial economic contributions, he urged for fair resource allocation and a more substantial role in decision-making processes.
CM Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's pivotal role, accounting for a significant share of India's software exports and foreign investments and contributing nearly nine percent to the national GDP with just 5.5 percent of the country's population. He criticized the recent reduction in the state's share of central funds, urging the restoration of previous allocations and proper incentives for economic contributions.
The Chief Minister also addressed critical issues such as political representation, women's reservation, interstate water cooperation, and the need for comprehensive federal support, positioning Karnataka not as a complainer but as a vital partner in India's growth and development. He called for fairness in national policies, emphasizing that a strong South leads to a stronger India.
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