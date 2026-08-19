Showdown Over Rajasthan Schools: CJP Challenges State Education Minister

Ashutosh Ranka of the CJP urged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar to showcase ten top schools from his tenure. Ranka will inspect these schools upon returning from Bengal, amid controversies surrounding a circular restricting external access to government schools, part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:39 IST
Showdown Over Rajasthan Schools: CJP Challenges State Education Minister
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajasthan's education landscape is at the center of a contentious debate as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka publicly challenged state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. On Wednesday, Ranka demanded that Dilawar highlight ten exemplary schools developed during his term, promising inspections by Ranka's team following his trip to Bengal. This call to action aligns with CJP’s ongoing 'School Thik Karo' initiative.

The dispute intensifies following a directive circulated by the Director of Secondary Education in Bikaner, which restricts access to government schools. The circular, citing several constitutional and judicial provisions, mandates authorization for external visitors, thereby curbing unsolicited external scrutiny. In response, Ranka has maintained a defiant stance, vowing that CJP's inspection efforts will persist regardless of potential legal action.

The directive underscores the importance of safeguarding student privacy and maintaining control over school entries and activities. It prohibits recording any school-related activities without authorization and grants school principals the power to expel disruptive visitors. Furthermore, it outlines legal recourse against unauthorized intrusions, referencing multiple laws including the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

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