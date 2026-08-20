China Calls for U.S. Tariff Withdrawal on Drones

China has demanded that the United States withdraw the Section 232 tariffs it has imposed on drone imports and related components. A spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry, He Yadong, delivered a statement during a press briefing on Thursday, emphasizing China's firm opposition to these measures.

He Yadong accused the U.S. of treating Chinese products in a discriminatory way, pointing out that these tariffs severely damage the economic interests of Chinese companies. The spokesperson urged for an immediate repeal to mitigate the negative impact.

This request signals escalating tensions in trade between the two countries, where tariffs continue to play a contentious role. The conflict underscores the broader implications of such regulatory measures in international commerce.