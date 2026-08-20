Omar Abdullah Addresses Diplomatic Tensions and Promotes Local Projects in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah deflected queries on Pakistan-US diplomatic tensions, emphasizing local developmental projects, including a modern abattoir in Srinagar and the region's first International Film Festival aimed at promoting local talent and boosting employment in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:05 IST
Omar Abdullah Addresses Diplomatic Tensions and Promotes Local Projects in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the media on Thursday, discussing recent diplomatic tensions involving Pakistan's summoning of a US diplomat. The issue arose after US Ambassador Sergio Gor's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, which he referred to as an 'important part of India,' following his meeting with Abdullah in Srinagar. Abdullah stated that this was a matter strictly between Islamabad and Washington. 'Neither you nor I can do anything here,' he commented.

Shifting focus to local matters, Abdullah highlighted the ongoing project of constructing a modern abattoir in Srinagar, which is expected to be completed within two years. Last year, complaints about poor-quality meat led to concerns, and Abdullah confirmed that approximately Rs 31 crore will be allocated to the project to ensure high standards and disease prevention. The abattoir will implement halal certification and testing procedures to maintain quality meat supplies.

Further promoting cultural development, Abdullah announced the launch of Jammu and Kashmir's first International Film Festival. The event aims to expose local audiences to quality films and stimulate the regional film industry by offering workshops in editing, direction, cinematography, and music. The initiative seeks to generate employment by empowering local talent and reducing dependency on external technicians during film productions.

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