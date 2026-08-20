Illuminating Passion: Night Cricket Thrives in Kashmir's Pulwama Amidst Cheers and Hope

The Royal Premier League's second season launched with an electrifying night cricket match at the Sports Stadium in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a large and spirited crowd. Enthusiastic spectators arrived from various regions to support their local teams, transforming the event into a lively celebration of cricket under floodlights.

Night cricket is rapidly gaining popularity in Kashmir, largely among the younger demographic, as improved facilities and lighting provide opportunities beyond traditional day matches. These matches serve as a new draw for cricket enthusiasts in the region, fostering community ties and offering a space for young talent to pursue their passion for the sport.

Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para commended the youth-led cricket event, highlighting its role in uniting people from across Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that such initiatives provide hope and joy, helping to alleviate stress among the youth. Organizers and players alike are buoyed by public and even national support, as they strive to make the event better each year.