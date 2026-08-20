Liberia's New Role: A Refuge for U.S. Deportees

Liberia has taken on a significant role as it agrees to receive up to 1,200 deportees from the United States over the next year. The deportees hail mainly from Latin American countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, as noted by Liberia's information minister, Jerolinmek Piah.

The first deportation flight, carrying 20 individuals, arrived in the West African nation on Thursday. Liberia's agreement with the U.S. is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to expedite removals, despite criticism from rights groups. The nation has a historical precedent for providing refuge, notably for freed American slaves.

This arrangement coincides with a $5 million U.S. award to Liberia for migration management. While Liberia does not demand compensation for this humanitarian act, it aims to strengthen its migration systems, offering deportees the opportunity to seek asylum within its borders.