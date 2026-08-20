Tragic School Incident: UKG Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A UKG student in Visakhapatnam tragically died after allegedly collapsing at school. Initial reports indicate possible physical assault by a teacher. Authorities vow strict action against those responsible pending an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:09 IST
Tragic School Incident: UKG Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Visakhapatnam RDO Dileep Chakravarthy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A UKG student from a school in Visakhapatnam tragically passed away on Wednesday evening after allegedly collapsing on the premises, officials reported.

Revenue Divisional Officer Dileep Chakravarthy revealed that the child became unconscious while at school and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Amidst allegations by District Education Officer Prem Kumar that a physical assault by a teacher led to the child's death, authorities have pledged a rigorous investigation, promising strict action against culpable parties.

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