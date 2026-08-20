Tragic School Incident: UKG Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A UKG student from a school in Visakhapatnam tragically passed away on Wednesday evening after allegedly collapsing on the premises, officials reported.

Revenue Divisional Officer Dileep Chakravarthy revealed that the child became unconscious while at school and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Amidst allegations by District Education Officer Prem Kumar that a physical assault by a teacher led to the child's death, authorities have pledged a rigorous investigation, promising strict action against culpable parties.