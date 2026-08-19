BJP's Strategic Push in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Local Elections

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin emphasizes coalition collaboration and grassroots engagement in Andhra Pradesh during local body election preparations. Addressing party members, Nabin underlined the vision for a developed India by 2047, marking his visit with strategic meetings and a temple visit in Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:31 IST
BJP's Strategic Push in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Local Elections
BJP MLA YS Chowdary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, BJP's national president Nitin Nabin conveyed a decisive message: focus on broadening party representation before the upcoming local body elections. He highlighted the importance of coalition dynamics and the need to support each party worker to ensure representation across the state. BJP MLA YS Chowdary stressed these points following Nabin's visit.

Echoing this, BJP MLA Nadukuditi Eswara Rao noted Nabin's personal interactions with party members concerning poll preparations. Rao mentioned Nabin's satisfaction with the BJP's state activities over the past year, asserting his hands-on involvement in guiding the party cadre.

Nabin arrived in Visakhapatnam, starting his agenda at the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. He participated in meetings with state office bearers and district presidents, focusing on organizational strength and effective public outreach. Together with AP BJP President PVN Madhav, Nabin addressed party workers on contributing to a developed India by 2047.

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