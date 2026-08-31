"PM Modi deserves far more": Navnit Ravi Rana on PM being conferred with Uzbekistan's highest state honour

BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest state honour for foreign leaders, saying that the Prime Minister's global contributions deserve even greater recognition. Speaking to ANI in Pune, Rana said the growing list of international honours being conferred on Prime Minister Modi should not come as a surprise, given his role and contribution on the global stage.

"If every single country in the world were to present an award to PM Modi, no one should be surprised or find it unexpected, because he deserves far more than that," Rana said. Highlighting what he described as Prime Minister Modi's role as a global first responder during times of crisis, the BJP leader added, "PM Modi acts not only for our own country; he is the first to reach the scene, wherever and whoever a crisis arises in the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to the country. Modi thanked his "brother" for the recognition and said that India and Uzbekistan would work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity. Reflecting on the honour, PM Modi said the words used by President Mirziyoyev captured India's heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood and the efforts of its 1.4 billion people.

"The words you just used for me and the generosity you expressed--I believe you have captured in very few words India's thousands-of-years-old heritage, the identity of an India that lives by the spirit of universal brotherhood (Vishwa Bandhutva), and the enterprise of 1.4 billion fellow citizens," he said. "I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen- they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," PM Modi added.

Calling the award a moment of "immense pride", the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the word "Dostlik", meaning friendship, and said it reflected the core sentiment of India-Uzbekistan relations. Addressing President Mirziyoyev as his friend and expressing gratitude for the warmth extended to him and his delegation during his two-day state visit, PM Modi said the visit would remain memorable for him.

"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development--this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," PM Modi said. (ANI)