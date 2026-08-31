Uttarakhand 'purification' row: Congress leaders condemn FIR against Rahul Gandhi, plan protest

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday criticised the filing of an FIR against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Haldwani 'purification' ritual row, alleging that the action reflected a discriminatory mindset. Speaking in Delhi, Kumari Selja said Congress was attempting to lodge FIRs at police stations across Uttarakhand over the "purification" ritual and would take further steps if the police refused to register them.

She said a high-level Congress delegation had also met the Governor and submitted a memorandum demanding an FIR, but no action followed. Selja said the party was planning a major agitation on September 7 as part of its ongoing actions. "A high-level delegation of ours met the Governor and submitted a memorandum demanding an FIR, but nothing came of it. Now, we are planning a major agitation on the 7th; this series of actions is ongoing," she said.

Selja said the issue was not limited to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi, and alleged that the controversy was being used as elections approach in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the FIR against Rahul Gandhi had exposed what he termed the "anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP and its government in Uttarakhand.

"The anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP and its government in Uttarakhand stands exposed threadbare with the lodging of an FIR against none other than Rahul Gandhi," Surjewala said. He said Rahul Gandhi had exposed what he alleged was caste-based discrimination prevailing within the BJP, RSS and their leadership and workers.

Surjewala said that 78 years after the enactment of the Constitution, the right to equality for members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, poor and backward classes continued to remain a "mirage", alleging that people in positions of power discriminated against citizens on the basis of caste and economic status. "This mindset must end. This is not a political fight, but a decisive fight for equality launched by Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Surjewala also demanded that an FIR be registered against those whom he accused of having committed the alleged offence. "An FIR should be lodged against those who have committed this heinous crime," he added.

This came after Uttarakhand's Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following a complaint regarding his public statements about a purification ritual (shuddhikaran yajna) in Haldwani. The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u), along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

On August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a political rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. Two days later, members of a right-wing group, Shri Ram Sena, reportedly conducted a havan and sprinkled gangajal at the venue stage as part of what they described as a "purification" exercise. The incident triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which condemned the act and alleged that it reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset". The party also termed the incident a violation of constitutional protections against untouchability.

Kharge subsequently raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that those responsible for the alleged act be arrested and booked under the Untouchability (Offences) Act. (ANI)