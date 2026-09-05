CBI files 3rd chargesheet in ₹504 crore IDFC & AU Bank fraud: 6 IAS officers among 19 named

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its third chargesheet in the alleged Rs 504-crore Haryana government funds embezzlement case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, naming 19 accused, including six IAS officers of the Haryana cadre, officials of the two banks and employees of various state government departments. The chargesheet was filed before the Special CBI Court in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the total number of accused against whom chargesheets have been submitted in the case to 37. The agency said 26 accused have been arrested so far.

According to the CBI, the latest chargesheet names six IAS officers, three officials of IDFC First Bank, one official of AU Small Finance Bank and nine officials and employees of various Haryana government departments. The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, destruction of evidence, manipulation of accounts, criminal breach of trust and abetment. Charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to bribery and criminal misconduct have also been included.

The CBI alleged that certain Haryana government officials, in connivance with bank officials, executed a planned scheme to divert government funds. According to the agency, money belonging to eight Haryana government departments and entities was transferred from various listed banks to specific branches where the accused bank officials were posted. The agency said the alleged transactions were carried out in violation of financial discipline and fraud-prevention guidelines issued by the Haryana Finance Department.

The CBI alleged that government funds deposited in bank accounts were siphoned off through fraudulent means into accounts of third parties having no connection with the concerned government departments. The funds were subsequently routed through multiple bank accounts and allegedly converted into cash, resulting in illicit financial gains for the accused. The departments and institutions whose funds were allegedly affected include the Panchayat Department, Panchkula and Kalka Municipal Corporations, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad, Haryana Labour Welfare Board, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited.

The agency had earlier filed chargesheets against 18 other accused, comprising bank officials, government officials and employees, private individuals and private companies. During the investigation, the CBI conducted searches at 54 locations and seized incriminating material, including gold valued at approximately Rs 20 crore.

The case was initially investigated by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau before being transferred to the CBI at the request of the Haryana government. The CBI has also taken over two related Chandigarh cases concerning Chandigarh Smart City Limited and Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society. Chargesheets have already been filed in both cases.

The agency said its investigation into the roles of other suspects and accused persons remains underway, with efforts focused on tracing the complete money trail, proceeds of crime and assets linked to the alleged embezzlement. (ANI)