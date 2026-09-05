Saharanpur: Demolition of illegal mosque in DM office complex begins after court upholds order

The demolition of an illegal mosque located within the District Magistrate's office complex in Saharanpur began early on Saturday morning after the District Judge's court upheld an earlier order directing the removal of the structure, with heavy security deployed across the Collectorate premises. Administrative officials, including the SDM and City Magistrate, reached the site as bulldozers began the demolition operation. The Collectorate complex has been secured with a heavy police deployment, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, while all gates to the premises have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The demolition follows the dismissal of an appeal filed by the Muslim side challenging the City Magistrate's order. On September 4, the District Judge's court, after hearing arguments and examining evidence presented by both sides, dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had, on July 17, declared the mosque illegal and ordered its demolition. The court also imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore on the occupants in connection with alleged illegal encroachment and misuse of government land.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally inside the DM office complex, a sensitive government premises housing confidential administrative operations. The complaint also alleged that the premises were being used for commercial activities in addition to religious purposes. It was claimed that a post office was operating from the site and that some rooms were rented to outsiders, with the mosque committee allegedly collecting monthly rent.

The administration had maintained that the alleged encroachment and use of the premises raised concerns regarding the security and confidentiality of government operations. Following the District Judge's decision, authorities initiated the demolition process on Saturday. Bulldozers were deployed at the site and the structure was being removed under the supervision of administrative officials and security personnel.

The development comes amid similar administrative actions against alleged illegal religious structures in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)