The power of one: How 'Bittu Tabahi's solo river clean-up sparks municipal action in MP's Rajgarh

"The power of one is above all things the power to believe in yourself" this quote by Bryce Courtenay rings true in the case of Surendra Singh Chaudhary, known online as "Bittu Tabahi", who has sparked a viral moment after he began cleaning a polluted Ajnar River in Biaora alone and emerged successful in his goal and also triggred major municipal action along with way for the betterment of all. Starting with nothing but a shovel, sheer will, and no budget for machinery, a 21-year-old B.Sc. student took on a river everyone else had learned to ignore and ended up proving that one determined person can move what an entire town had overlooked for years.

'Bittu Tabahi' went viral after he started sharing the before-and-after comparison of the river on social media, drawing widespread attention. The moment he decided to clean the river wasn't grand or some epiphany, but a simple thought during his frequent visits to a temple near the river, where he noticed people recoiling from the smell and garbage.

He began cleaning the Ajnar River in Biaora on January 26, coinciding with Independence Day and faced real risks along the way, including limb infections and snake encounters, but continued the cleanup alone until the local municipal corporation took notice. "It's the river that flows right through the middle of our town, Biaora; that is the river I am currently cleaning up," he told ANI.

He initially considered building a machine to clear the debris but lacked the budget. "Then, when January 26 arrived, I thought it was a good day to do something meaningful... Since then, I haven't stopped and have kept at it continuously," he said, adding, "I started alone; they (municipal corporation) saw what I was doing and then offered their support."

The Biaora Municipal Corporation has since backed his effort by deploying JCB and Poclain machines to clear accumulated waste and polythene. Sub-Engineer Rupesh Kumar Netam spoke to ANI about the authenticity of Chaudhary's viral photos and explained the scale of the underlying problem.

"The main issue is that five large drains discharge into the Biaora River; to stop this wastewater, we have prepared a proposal to construct an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) costing approximately Rs 14.77 crore," he said, adding that the municipality carries out cleaning drives before every monsoon. "He started very well; we, along with the local citizens, contributed to cleaning the river. The municipality deployed a Poclain excavator to clear away the accumulated old waste and debris. Subsequently, the remaining waste was washed away by the flow of water during the monsoon season," he said.

Netam said that the 'before-and-after' photos posted on social media are authentic, which has been an ongoing allegation since the videos first started. In his Instagram videos, Chaudhary has often reflected on people's doubts about what one person could possibly do, but he says his journey now stands as proof of what a single individual can accomplish. (ANI)