Nashik tribal students call off hunger strike after talks with District Collector

The hunger strike by tribal students in Nashik has been called off following discussions with the District Collector Ayush Prasad, though the students have decided to continue their sit-in protest.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 10:21 IST
Nashik tribal students call off hunger strike after talks with District Collector
Tribal students ends hunger strike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The hunger strike by tribal students in Nashik has been called off following discussions with the District Collector Ayush Prasad, though the students have decided to continue their sit-in protest. Students from Pune, Nagpur and Nashik had launched the agitation on August 13 against changes in government tribal hostel rules. Their demands later broadened to cover hostel facilities and safety, tribal reservations, recruitment to vacant posts, appointments under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), caste validity certificates and compensation for the families of three tribal girls who died of snake bites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli.

District Collector Prasad said the Tribal Development Minister is in continuous contact with the students, with discussions ongoing, including with the Tribal Development Department, to resolve the issues raised. "Indeed, decisions have already been reached on many of the topics raised. The government is adopting a very positive stance and is actively striving to resolve all these issues," Prasad told ANI.

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also assured a positive approach toward resolving the issues, with the aim of "ensuring no student leaves school or college to join protests". The protesters had also sought Rs 10 crore insurance coverage for every student staying in tribal hostels and studying in tribal residential schools.

Among their key demands was the immediate implementation of the pending recruitment process for 12,500 tribal posts, along with other vacant tribal positions across the state. They also called for the reinstatement and permanent appointment of PESA employees who had been relieved from service. In Pune, a 17-day indefinite hunger strike by tribal students at the Manjari tribal hostel ended on August 30 after Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike met the protesters and gave written assurances on their demands. (ANI)

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