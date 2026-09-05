Eight buses deployed from Siliguri after Farakka rail disruption: West Bengal minister Anandomoy Barman 

West Bengal Minister for Transport and Finance Anandomoy Barman on Friday said eight additional buses have been deployed from Siliguri to provide relief to passengers affected by the disruption of train services near New Farakka station in Malda following land subsidence near the railway tracks. Barman said the bus services will benefit commuters travelling between Kolkata, Siliguri and Cooch Behar, adding that passengers will get tickets at government-regulated fares.

"Commuters travelling between Kolkata, Siliguri, and Cooch Behar will certainly find relief. People will also benefit compared to the fares charged by private bus operators; here, tickets will be available at government-regulated rates, ensuring convenience for everyone," Barman said. "Eight buses have started operations from here today, and further arrangements will be made if the need arises," he added.

The move comes after train services were disrupted near New Farakka station under the Malda Division following soil erosion and land subsidence near the railway tracks, affecting rail connectivity between North Bengal and several parts of southern West Bengal. Earlier on Friday, while addressing a press conference on the flood situation in Malda, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said railway authorities were carrying out repair and safety work on a war footing.

"The Railways are working on repairs and safety measures. While the work is proceeding on a war footing, it will take some time," Adhikari said. He also said alternative arrangements had been made for stranded passengers.

"For passengers stranded on trains between Malda and Murshidabad, we have arranged alternative free ticket transport; we initially deployed 8 buses, and 20 are currently in operation. Additionally, the district administrations of Malda and Murshidabad are distributing food packets and water bottles to the stranded passengers," Adhikari said. Eastern Railway had cancelled several train services scheduled for September 4 and 5 following the land subsidence near New Farakka station, affecting connectivity between North Bengal and Kolkata, Howrah and adjoining regions.

Several major trains, including the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, were among those cancelled due to the disruption. Railway authorities have initiated restoration work and safety inspections at the affected site to resume normal train operations. (ANI)