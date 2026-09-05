CM Yogi to visit Varanasi today, conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Varanasi on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation in the city and review relief measures for affected people. According to reports, the Chief Minister will arrive in Varanasi around 5:00 PM. Before reaching the city, he will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas to assess the ground situation.

CM Yogi will travel to Varanasi from Azamgarh and hold a meeting with officials and public representatives at the Police Lines 'Safe House'. The meeting, which is expected to last around 20 minutes, will focus on the flood situation and relief efforts. Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister will visit the flood relief camp at a college, where he will distribute relief materials among the affected people.

Later, the CM will offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Vishwanath temples before departing for Lucknow at around 7:30 PM. Amid the ongoing flood situation, there is some relief for residents as the water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi has started receding.

Several areas of Moradabad's Mundha Pande region have been inundated following a rise in the water level of the Kosi River, submerging roads and disrupting normal movement. Residents are commuting on boats provided by the administration. Earlier on Thursday, CM assured flood-affected families in Farrukhabad that his government is committed to finding a permanent solution to the recurring flood problem.

Addressing a gathering in Farrukhabad, CM Yogi said the government was taking steps to protect both people and livestock in flood-affected villages and directed the administration to ensure fodder, vaccinations and medicines for cattle. "We are making every effort to ensure that in areas where floodwaters have entered villages, livestock is not harmed. Complete arrangements are being made on a war footing across every area to provide fodder, vaccinations, and essential medicines for cattle," he said.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in the Ganga's water level, the Varuna River had also witnessed a surge, affecting several low-lying areas of Varanasi. On Friday, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal inspected flood-affected areas of Salarpur ward by boat and reviewed relief and sanitation arrangements. During the inspection, he visited Rasulgarh, Salarpur, Konia, Saraiyan, Pulkohana and Khalispur areas and directed officials to intensify relief work. Instructions were issued for immediate cleaning of garbage along the Varuna River banks to prevent waste from entering the water.

The civic authorities also ordered regular fogging, insecticide and anti-larvae spraying in affected areas to prevent mosquito breeding and disease outbreaks. Chlorine tablets were distributed among residents to prevent illnesses caused by contaminated water, along with instructions on their proper use. Relief camps in Salarpur were directed to ensure adequate lighting, sanitation facilities, toilets and regular cleaning for the convenience of displaced residents.

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari also conducted a survey of flood-affected coastal areas by motorboat on Friday, while District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected relief camps across the city and reviewed arrangements for affected families. The District Magistrate interacted with residents at relief camps and instructed officials to ensure timely food supply, medical facilities and essential amenities. Special attention was directed towards children, elderly people and pregnant women.

Medical teams at relief camps were instructed to remain available round the clock, while officials were asked to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper arrangements for food preparation. The district administration said its priority remains ensuring the safety, health, food and basic needs of flood-affected families, with all concerned departments directed to remain active in relief operations. (ANI)