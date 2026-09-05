J-K: Grand Shobha Yatra taken out in Ramban to mark Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated across Ramban district on Saturday with religious fervour, devotion and gaiety, with grand Shobha Yatras taken out in Ramban, Batote, Chanderkote and other parts of the district. Thousands of devotees from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the celebrations and joined the religious processions held across the district.

At the district headquarters, Ramban, Shobha Yatras were taken out from various temples and passed through Shan Palace, Court Road, Upper Bazaar, Bus Stand, Lower Maitra, Upper Maitra, Masjid Market and adjoining areas before culminating at Raghunath Mandir, Bowali Bazaar. Before the commencement of the Shobha Yatra, special Pooja was performed at various temples for the beautifully decorated Jhankis. The processions witnessed enthusiastic participation of devotees, who chanted religious slogans and accompanied the Jhankis with traditional drum beats.

The celebrations across Ramban district reflected the religious fervour associated with Janmashtami, with devotees gathering in large numbers to participate in the processions and offer prayers at temples. Meanwhile, on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur witnessed vibrant Janmashtami festivities as devotees took to the streets for a massive Shobha Yatra, with hundreds of people participating in the religious celebrations.

Organised by Sanatan Sabha Udhampur, the procession transformed the city into a spectacle of colour, devotion and celebration, with hundreds of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha participating in the festivities. The Shobha Yatra passed through various parts of the city, drawing devotees and local residents who gathered along the route to witness the procession. The celebrations featured devotional music, bhajans and chants, adding to the festive atmosphere on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Elaborate floats, handcrafted by local institutions and religious bodies, moved through the city streets, depicting iconic scenes from Lord Krishna's life. The tableaux showcased various aspects associated with the life and teachings of Lord Krishna and added a visual element to the religious procession. Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations. Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan. (ANI)