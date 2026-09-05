Tragedy Strikes Pune: Woman Killed in Post-Festival Mishap

A 45-year-old woman died when part of an iron structure collapsed during disassembly after a Dahi Handi celebration in Pune's Old Sangvi area. Despite the tragedy, her family decided not to press charges against the event organizers due to their son's association with the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pune: Woman Killed in Post-Festival Mishap
Jitendra Koli, Senior Police Inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 45-year-old woman tragically lost her life after a section of an iron structure collapsed on her in Pune's Old Sangvi area. The incident unfolded during the disassembly of the structure post the Dahi Handi festival, police confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities revealed that as workers dismantled the iron arch set up for the event, a rod inadvertently fell on the woman, identified as Salma Pathan. Accompanied by her husband, she sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pimpri-Chinchwad's Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli elaborated, explaining that Salma and her husband were at the festival hosted by Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mandal. Despite the tragic outcome, the family chose not to file a complaint against the organizers, citing their son's close ties to the group.

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