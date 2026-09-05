PM Modi Celebrates Century of Excellence: SRCC Marks 100 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 7:00 PM on Saturday. The notable event unfolded at Delhi University’s prestigious institution, marking a milestone with a ceremonial presentation of a commemorative memento to the Prime Minister.

In a move underlining his approachable persona, PM Modi chose to travel by Delhi Metro, engaging with students and commuters on his way to the North Delhi campus. Earlier, he praised SRCC's distinguished role in higher education, especially its contributions to the nation's development.

Coinciding with Teachers' Day, the celebrations emphasized the pivotal role of educators in shaping society. A highlight was PM Modi’s interaction with Gen Z students, where they articulated their aspirations directly to the nation’s leader, underscoring SRCC’s legacy in molding future leaders in commerce and beyond.