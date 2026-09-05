NIA Charges 13 in Ghaziabad Espionage Case: Uncovering a Complex Web of Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed formal charges against 13 accused in the high-profile Ghaziabad espionage case. According to the chargesheet presented in the Special Court, NIA, Lucknow, the accused illegally accessed sensitive areas and sent geo-tagged photos and videos to entities in an enemy nation.

Among those charged are Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer alias Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur, and Shane Iram alias Mahak. The NIA has also submitted a Detailed Investigation Report concerning five juveniles to the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad.

Initially logged as FIR No. 76/2026 in March, the case involves allegations under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. NIA's investigation underscored a conspiracy against India's sovereignty, as accused transmitted classified information using Indian SIM cards.