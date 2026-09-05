Census 2027: Manipur Counts Postponed Amid NRC Debates

The Indian government announced on Saturday the postponement of houselisting operations for the 2027 Census in Manipur. This decision, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), delays operations until further notice.

The MHA's announcement revises an earlier January 2026 notification that included all States and Union Territories, now excluding Manipur due to ongoing discussions.

The delay aligns with demands from Manipur's groups calling for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation before conducting a population count. A recent unanimous resolution by Manipur's legislative assembly further urges the federal government to update the NRC in the state.