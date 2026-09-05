Census 2027: Manipur Counts Postponed Amid NRC Debates
The Indian government has postponed houselisting operations for Census 2027 in Manipur, reflecting regional demands for National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation. This move aims to address concerns about alleged illegal immigration and demographic changes, following a resolution from Manipur's legislative assembly urging NRC updates.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government announced on Saturday the postponement of houselisting operations for the 2027 Census in Manipur. This decision, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), delays operations until further notice.
The MHA's announcement revises an earlier January 2026 notification that included all States and Union Territories, now excluding Manipur due to ongoing discussions.
The delay aligns with demands from Manipur's groups calling for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation before conducting a population count. A recent unanimous resolution by Manipur's legislative assembly further urges the federal government to update the NRC in the state.