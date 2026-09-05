Unresolved Doubts Loom Over Ajit Pawar's Tragic Aircraft Crash
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar raises concerns about the unresolved investigation into the crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Despite calls for a CBI probe, the recommendation remains pending. The accident, which occurred on January 28, resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including Pawar.
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Persistent doubts shadow the fatal crash of an aircraft carrying former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with NCP MLA Rohit Pawar voicing skepticism about the handling of the investigation. Despite a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe submitted months ago, authorities have not yet moved forward on the matter.
The tragic incident in Baramati on January 28 claimed the lives of five individuals, including Pawar, as their aircraft crash-landed near the runway threshold. Rohit Pawar has criticized the ruling coalition for failing to secure the probe, questioning the effectiveness of the current government in addressing the issue.
Ajit Pawar, a veteran political figure with six terms as Deputy Chief Minister, was en route from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for local elections when the catastrophe occurred. His death has left a significant void in Maharashtra's political landscape. The lack of progress in the investigation continues to fuel controversy and skepticism.