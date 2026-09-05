Marco Brenner Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Stage

Marco Brenner claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory in an electrifying finish against Santiago Buitrago during stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana. The Tudor rider executed a strategic last-minute attack to secure the win on Sierra de La Pandera, marking a milestone for his team in the Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:33 IST
Marco Brenner Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Stage

Germany's Marco Brenner emerged victorious in an exhilarating culmination against Colombian Santiago Buitrago, seizing stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana. This marked the first Grand Tour victory for Brenner, riding for the Tudor team.

Brenner strategically positioned himself behind leader Buitrago during the final 500 meters before launching a powerful attack on the ascent to Sierra de La Pandera. His determination clinched the first Grand Tour stage win for his team. Despite Enric Mas of Spain not contending for the stage, he retained a 25-second advantage over Primoz Roglic, relegating Roglic from second to third overall.

Felix Gall of Austria finished alongside Mas, ascending to second place overall, trailing by just over two minutes in the race for the red jersey. Meanwhile, Cristian Rodriguez made a noteworthy leap to eighth overall after narrowing the gap with Mas by over four minutes, having finished third in the stage. As the race continues, Mas expanded his lead over Roglic, setting the stage for further intense competition.

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