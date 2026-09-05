Political Clashes Erupt in Jibantala: Tensions Soar Amid BJP and ISF-CPI(M) Conflict

Violence erupted in Jibantala as BJP and ISF-CPI(M) workers clashed, leaving several injured. Hospitalized victims are receiving treatment, with accusations of police inaction. Protests ignited following an attack on an ISF worker, leading to tensions as both parties blame each other for instigating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:31 IST
Political Clashes Erupt in Jibantala: Tensions Soar Amid BJP and ISF-CPI(M) Conflict
Around 30 workers injured in violent clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ISF-CPI(M) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tensions soared in Jibantala on Saturday after a violent confrontation between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ISF-CPI(M) workers left several injured. The victims have been admitted to Kuchitalia Primary Health Centre for treatment.

According to local reports, the skirmish followed accusations of an attack by BJP workers on ISF and CPI(M) activists on Friday. In response, ISF and CPI(M) jointly organized a protest march on Saturday morning, which became a flashpoint for further violence when alleged BJP members assaulted the demonstrators.

Speaking to ANI, CPIM State Committee member Tushar Ghosh condemned the attack, alleging the complicity of police bystanders. Ghosh stated that 16 ISF and CPIM workers were injured, and multiple injured individuals have been moved to Canning Hospital. Tensions reportedly intensified after an ISF worker, Ushaid Molla, was beaten, allegedly by a BJP-led group.

An attempt to protest culminated in clashes as stone-pelting ensued, ignited by the confrontation between a silent march by ISF and CPIM members and a BJP rally. Responding to the incident, police quelled the situation, but the area remains tense with increased security deployment.

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